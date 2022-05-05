Emma Raducanu hopes taking US Open trophy to schools inspires next generation

Emma Raducanu hopes taking her 2021 US Open trophy to schools around the country can help inspire the next generation.

As part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s Youth School programme, the ‘Emma Raducanu Trophy Tour’ will start on May 9 in Tower Hamlets, London and go on to visit schools across all regions before finishing in Edinburgh at the end of the week.

British number one Raducanu has recorded a special video message for the pupils, who will also get on court for a tennis session delivered by an LTA Youth coach.

There will be opportunities for pupils and staff to have their pictures taken with the trophy, which Raducanu won as an 18-year-old qualifier in New York during September 2021.

“I am really excited to be teaming up with the LTA to take my US Open trophy on a tour of the country,” said Raducanu, who became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years.

“All the schools we are taking the trophy to have played tennis as part of the LTA Youth Schools programme.

“My hope is that the trophy will inspire them to continue their tennis journey both inside and outside of school.”

The schools element of the LTA Youth junior programme offers free teacher training and content which has been specifically created to help address the nation’s challenge of declining physical literacy and activity among children.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: “We are excited to be able to take Emma’s 2021 US Open trophy to school children up and down the country.

“What Emma achieved in New York was incredible and we want to use her success to get more school children playing tennis and to encourage our future tennis stars.”

Raducanu, meanwhile, is optimistic of competing in Rome next week despite struggling with a back injury as she lost at the Madrid Open in three sets against Anhelina Kalinina.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emma Raducanu hopes taking US Open trophy to schools inspires next generation