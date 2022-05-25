Emma Raducanu ‘came home and ate dumplings’ following US Open win

Tennis champion Emma Raducanu has revealed that she “came home and ate dumplings” following her momentous victory over Leylah Fernandez at the US Open last year.

In a new interview with actor Gemma Chan for Elle, Raducanu has opened up about how staying close to her roots in Bromley, Kent helps her remain “grounded”.

Following her success at the championship in September 2021, Raducanu has gone on to be named as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co, Dior and Nike, and has received invitations to numerous high-profile events, including the 2021 Met Gala.

Asked by Chan how she manages to look after mental health and stay “level-headed”, the athlete said her parents have played a key part.

“Even when I won the US Open, there was nothing big or amazing that my parents did to celebrate – we just came home and ate dumplings, and that was it,” she explained.

The athlete is an ambassador for Dior (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“We are very normal. My mum always encouraged me to be resilient. When facing adversity, it doesn’t matter how down you are, as long as you keep getting back up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 19-year-old said she comes back to Bromley – the town where she grew up and went to school – “all the time”.

“I’m still here, with the same neighbours, same everything – I was playing tennis in the street during the last lockdown, right in front of the ‘No Ball Games’ sign,” she said.

While Raducanu admits that she doesn’t get homesick when she’s away playing tennis, she discloses that there is one item she always takes with her as a reminder of her usual routine.

“One thing that I take everywhere I go is a milk frother – it’s my staple. Those little routines bring a sense of calm and stability to your life when you’re away,” she said.

Speaking of her various red carpet fashion appearances in the last year, Raducanu said her favourite style moment has been silver empire line Dior gown she wore at the No Time To Die premiere in September 2021.

“The Dior dress I wore was amazing. It had a very Grecian vibe,” she said.

