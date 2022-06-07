Emma Raducanu a doubt for Wimbledon after suffering ‘freak injury’

Emma Raducanu has admitted she is a doubt for Wimbledon after the US Open champion suffered a “freak injury” in her opening match of the grass-court season on Tuesday.

Raducanu was forced to retire from her second-round match at the Nottingham Open just seven games into her first competitive appearance back on British soil following her remarkable triumph in New York last September.

Raducanu received treatment on her left side, with a trainer attending to her rib and upper arm, and the British No 1 said she will undergo a scan to determine the nature of the injury as she faces a race to be fit for Wimbledon in three weeks’ time.

“I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened,” Raducanu said after the match. “I have just come off court, an absolute freak injury. I don’t know what I could have done more about it. That is it.

“I need to get a scan first. I am not going to ‘Google doctor’ myself. I will get it checked out. Then we will see from there.

“I have no idea (about Wimbledon). It could have just seized up and gone into spasm and then it is really bad for a few days. I have no idea. I cannot diagnose myself. I will get it checked out.”

After taking painkillers and using a medical timeout, Raducanu attempted to carry on but was forced to retire at 4-3 down in the first set against the World No 55 Golubic.

It was her first match in the UK since her historic run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, which she followed up with a memorable victory at Flushing Meadows.

This is the third time this season that Raducanu has been forced to retire from a match due to injury. The 19-year-old had played down injury concerns ahead of the French Open last month, after suffering hand blisters, foot blisters as well as a lingering back injury so far this season.

Raducanu insisted this problem was not connected to her recent back issue and said she cannot “catch a break”.

“I am trying to keep that positive mindset that I have been having,” she added. “I have prepared really well for this tournament. I was feeling good, comfortable and I think even when I was out there, there were signs I was happy with playing more aggressively and stuff. It is just a shame.

“I am obviously disappointed and it is really bad luck. Sometimes I feel like I have been putting really bad work in and it is almost like you just want to catch a break but I haven’t really.

“That’s out of my control, but right now all I can focus on is what I am doing and I think I am doing a lot of good work. I just need to trust that it will come and right now it is happening for a reason and I am exactly where I need to be.”

