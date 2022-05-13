Emma Hayes described prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as the “perfect fit” at the Blues after having lunch with the US magnate on Friday.

Hayes leads her Chelsea side into the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, hoping to complete a domestic double having already sealed the Women’s Super League title.

For the first time the Chelsea boss met with Boehly, who 24 hours earlier spoke to her male counterpart Thomas Tuchel, at the club’s Cobham training base and she came away with a favourable impression.

“I had lunch with Todd,” Hayes said in her press conference to preview the City clash. “He’s watched the girls train. I had a really lovely couple of hours with him.

“He was absolutely delightful, really passionate. He’s just a normal, down-to-earth guy who’s really passionate about Chelsea. He loves Chelsea. He’s ambitious, as we are, so it’s a perfect fit.

“I saw him at one of the games he went to at Stamford Bridge but he was upstairs and I was downstairs.”

Eldridge Industries founder and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly is set to hold the most influence in the consortium that will buy Chelsea for £4.25billion from Roman Abramovich.

Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali will work closely with Boehly and will be understood to take an active role in major financial decisions. California-based Clearlake is expected to take on the majority shareholding in the Boehly consortium.

Source Link Emma Hayes hails Todd Boehly as ‘perfect fit’ for Chelsea