'Emily In Paris' Season 2: 5 Thoughts I Had While Watching The Netflix Show's Premiere

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2.

Emily In Paris, the addictive Netflix show binge-watchers loved to hate-watch is back for another season. After Lily Collins’ American marketing expert Emily Cooper took on Paris with her overly optimistic attitude and a rude disregard for the French language and culture, she is back to her apartment with a view and a fresh set of problems. And I’m ready to lap up every bit of it.

Created by Darren Star, the show in its second run picks up after the events of the first season – When Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) says he’s moving to Normandy after breaking up with Camille (Camille Razat), Emily reveals her true feelings to him and they end up having sex. The next morning after the hook-up, however, she finds out that he’s staying to run the restaurant he previously worked at. Meanwhile, Camille texts her, wanting to talk. That’s where we’re left on a cliffhanger setting up the stage for us to dive right into the love triangle.

Emily decides to hang out with Camille and keep her hook-up with Gabriel a secret? Wow, that’s questionable!

The thing invested fans wanted all this while happened – Emily and Gabriel finally got together. Only, they instantly regretted it, at least Emily did. When she finds out he is staying in Paris, she wants things to go back to the way they were. She also wants to keep her slip-up from Camille who is Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend and apparently one of Emily’s best friends. Not only does she conceal the crucial piece of information to spare her the betrayal but she also tries to encourage Camille to get back together with Gabriel. Make of that what you will but it’s a very shady thing to do to assuage one’s guilt.

Did Gabriel just get hotter?

Gabriel who is clueless about Emily’s schemes seems to have gotten hotter since last season. Don’t get me wrong he was great in the first one too and maybe it’s just the amount of time that has elapsed since he first appeared on screen to steal our collective hearts. We’ve been denied his onscreen presence for far too long. But there’s no doubt he’s serving hot unassuming chef as he deals with the cluelessness of Emily avoiding him.

Emily still has no idea how social media or marketing works.

One of the biggest complaints fans had about Emily In Paris (apart from the very obvious cultural cliches) was the fact that she takes social media by storm one basic idea at a time. This show has no idea how social media works as Emily goes on to conveniently turn ordinary posts into viral moments on the internet. It’s annoying how easy she makes it look. This time around, she suggests a collaboration between a luggage brand and designer Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) to carry on the inside jokes on tacky fashion. And by simply saying that they can go with a tacky piece of baggage, she impresses a pair of hard to please clients. Just like that.

Mindy just dropped a sick BTS cover. Now I like Emily In Paris, sorry haters.

Source: Netflix

SEE ALSO: Everything Coming To Netflix In January

Who doesn’t love a good BTS reference? Emily In Paris decided to give us a new fan to join ARMYs. The treat is placed right in the middle of the episode when Mindy (Ashley Park), who wants to get started on her career as a songstress, bags a gig at a French club. By the end of the evening, Mindy shows up on stage in drag and performs a joyful cover of Korean pop group BTS’s record-breaking, English-language track ‘Dynamite’. She also sings in male and female vocals, finishing the show by kissing Camille. If one has to redeem a show that a lot of people seem to hate, adding a BTS bit is probably the best way to do it.

Emily gets to go on a luxury trip to Saint-Tropez after getting snubbed by Mathieu. How does she get to be this lucky even while getting dumped?

By the end of the episode, Emily is off to clear her mind off Gabriel and join Mathieu (Charles Martins) for a fun getaway by the beach. He has booked a fancy train and a fancy hotel suite for the two of them. But just as they board the train, he overhears her talking to Gabriel. That’s when Mathieu, shocked by the revelation steps off the train and generously offers Emily the trip as a solo holiday while she exasperatedly yells “he’s not my boyfriend!”. Sad, but moving on, she just bagged a dreamy beach vacation…after getting ditched last minute while she’s literally on the way. I have no words.

Emily in Paris Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Is A Magical, Monstrous Upgrade

Cover image: Netflix

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Emily In Paris' Season 2: 5 Thoughts I Had While Watching The Netflix Show's Premiere