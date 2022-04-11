Emily in Paris promotes Lucien Laviscount to series regular

Lucien Laviscount’s Emily in Paris future is looking très bien as the British actor is promoted to series regular.

The announcement was made at the Los Angeles TV festival PaleyFest yesterday (10 April), where the cast reunited to discuss the series and announce Laviscount’s return.

Laviscount – who has also starred in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Scream Queens – made his debut as Alfie in season two of the Netflix show.

In December, Laviscount told E! News: “I think Emily needs someone that can just take her out of her bubble of working so hard.

“Alfie gives her a great gateway to just be free and open and just to explore herself for herself without having to worry about anyone else. She can just be herself with Alfie. So if Alfie is that guy for her long-term, who knows?”

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris follows Lily Collins, an American marketing executive, facing trials and tribulations in her new Paris office as well as her love life.

Fellow ex-pat Alfie is a love interest for Emily in season two of the show, but his departure back to England by the end of the season left their relationship on a cliff-hanger. However, Laviscount’s promotion to series regular indicates that Emily and Alfie’s story isn’t over just yet.

Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for a third and fourth season in January, after the second season dropped in December 2021. The series was Netflix’s most-viewed comedy series in 2020, with 58 million households tuning in within a month after its debut.

The first two seasons of Emily in Paris are available to stream on Netflix.

