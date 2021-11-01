Emily in Paris: Lily Collins says season 2 will focus on diversity and inclusion following backlash

Lily Collins has said that she wants to “really put our focus” on diversity and inclusion in Emily in Paris season two.

The actor stars in the Netflix series as the titular Emily, an American who moves to the French capital for work and becomes an influencer.

The first season was released in October 2021. It was widely panned by critics, who called the character of Emily “obnoxious” and accused the show of representing “the worst of American white girls abroad”. The show was also accused by French media of perpetuating negative stereotypes of Parisians and French people in general.

In a one-star review, The Independent’s Ed Cumming warned that anybody who had ever been to Paris should “steer clear” of the “dire” new show.

In a new interview with Elle UK, Collins – who is also serving as a producer on Emily in Paris season two – said that she and the other producers felt “passionate” about improving representation on the show, both on and off-screen.

“For me as Emily, but also as a producer, after season one, hearing people’s thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we’re living in and what’s right and moral and correct and should be done,” Collins said.

“I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways. Hiring new people in front of the camera, also giving new storylines to different characters, which was really important.”

Last week, Collins defended Emily’s “annoying” qualities, saying: “To have someone be optimistic, bright, and bubbly — it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’

“They’re such beautiful qualities and the fact that she (Emily) can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible.”

Emily in Paris season two comes to Netflix on 22 December.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emily in Paris: Lily Collins says season 2 will focus on diversity and inclusion following backlash