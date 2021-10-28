Emiliano Sala: Businessman who organised fatal flight found guilty of endangering safety of plane

David Henderson, the businessman who was in charge of organising the flight that crashed, killing footballer Emiliano Sala, has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

The 67-year-old businessman was accused of failing to follow safety regulations which resulted in the death of both Mr Sala, 28, and pilot of the plane David Ibbotson when their plane crashed on 21 January 2019 into the English Channel.

The flight left Nantes and was heading to Cardiff, where Mr Sala played for the Cardiff City team. The Argentine footballer had just completed a £15m move to Cardiff City club from Nantes.

Mr Sala’s body was recovered a month after the crash, meanwhile the body of piolet Mr Crowle, is yet to be found.

Mr Henderson denied having acted in a reckless or a negligent manner which would have been likely to endanger the plane the two men were travelling in. However, but a jury found him guilty of the charge.

A trial which took place Cardiff Crown Court previously heard that the Piper Malibu N264DB plane chosen to carry Mr Sala was not authorised to carry commercial passengers.

