Emilia Clarke To Reprise Her Role Of Daenerys Targaryen In Jon Snow Spin-Off? Actress Reveals The Truth

Popularly known for essaying the character of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s iconic show ‘Game of Thrones’, actress Emilia Clarke in a recent media interaction opened up about her character’s return on the television while confirming the news that Kit Harrington is all set to reprise his role of Jon Snow in the recently announced spin-off based on his character.

In a recent conversation with BBC, Clarke talked about HBO’s famous fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ and the various spin-offs that have come to light post its end. Confirming the fact that Kit Harrington is all set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in the recently announced series Snow (working title), she even addressed reports of her return as Daenerys Targaryen in the upcoming show.

“No, I think I’m done,” Clarke said when quizzed about returning as the Mother of Dragons in the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff. While her statement left many GOT fans upset, the talented actress is all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming ‘Secret Invasion’ series.

Talking about the upcoming spin-off, Clarke even revealed that the show has been created by Kit and his team. “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington,” she added.

Meanwhile, the makers of GOT are all set to come out with a spin-off ‘House of the Dragon’ later this year. Slated to premiere on August 21, the series will be a prequel to GOT and is based on Targaryen’s civil war also known as the Dance of the Dragons. The features an ensemble star cast comprising of Paddy Considine, Emmy D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Olivia Cooke.

