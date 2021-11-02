Emil Palsson: Footballer collapses from cardiac arrest during game in Norway

A football match in Norway’s second division was halted on Monday after Icelandic midfielder Emil Pálsson suffered a cardiac arrest during play.

The 28-year-old Sogndal player suffered the attack as the game against Stjordals-Blink entered the 12th minute, his club said in a statement.

The match took place at the Fosshaugane Campus stadium.

“Midfielder Emil Pálsson had a cardiac arrest in the 12th minute,” the statement said.

He was later revived by the medical crew present at the spot and rushed to a hospital where he is now recovering.

“Pálsson was successfully resuscitated and then flown to Haukeland Hospital for further examination and treatment,” it added.

Images shared online from the football stadium showed the rest of the players from both the teams huddled around Pálsson, who lay unconscious on the ground, with medical staff trying to resuscitate him.

The match was suspended shortly after and the players were dispatched to their dressing rooms.

Pálsson’s on-field cardiac arrest is the second such incident occurring this year. Four months earlier, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen also collapsed in the opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The Italian Football Federation has said he will not be cleared to play again this season, noting that he needed an implanted cardioverter defibrillator.

In another incident, Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was rushed to hospital for cardiac tests after he complained of chest discomfort during their match against Alaves on Saturday.

He was later diagnosed with a cardiac condition called arrhythmia, in which a person suffers from an irregular heartbeat. Barcelona said on Monday that he would not play again for at least three months.

