Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is set to be available for his side’s Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday despite returning to Argentina due to a family emergency this week.

The Argentina international posted on his Instagram that he was training in the city of Ezeiza on Thursday after his father was admitted to hospital.

But Villa manager Dean Smith has confirmed that Martinez has since returned to the UK and will rejoin training ahead of the visit of fourth-placed West Ham.

“Emi Martinez will be back training with us today, so I have no worries about his availability,” Smith said at a news conference.

Argentina is no longer on the UK’s red list meaning that Martinez does not have to quarantine upon returning to the country.

Villa sit 13th in the Premier League having lost their last three games, including the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal last Friday.

Martinez saved a penalty to Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the striker then converted the rebound.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emi Martinez: Aston Villa goalkeeper set to face West Ham despite rushing to Argentina for family emergency