'Emergency': 'Wonder Woman 1984' Makeup Artist David Malinowski To Help Kangana Ranaut Transform Into Indira Gandhi

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is popularly known for sharing her unfiltered views on controversial matters online and impressive on-screen performances, has already started working on her next project ‘Emergency’ after the box office debacle of ‘Dhaakad’. And looks like the actress is leaving no stone unturned this time as she has already brought Academy Award winning makeup artist onboard to help her transform into Indira Gandhi in front of the camera.

With several blockbuster projects like ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ and others to his credit, the addition of Malinowski to her team is only going to help the 35-year-old actress improve her on-screen presence. Sharing her excitement, Kangana’s team also shared a couple of photos on social media:

Academy award winning artist David Malinowaski to transform Kangana Ranaut into Indira Gandhi#EmergencyMovie. This will be Padmashri actresses second Directorial after Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/xSIGkonHws — Manikarnika Films Production (@ManikarnikaFP) June 16, 2022

Kangana, who made her directorial debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in 2019, will also be helming the upcoming political drama. “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league,” Kangana wrote on Koo last year.

Apart from ‘Emergency’, Kangana has a couple of more interesting projects like ‘Manikarnika’ sequel, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ lined up in the pipeline.

