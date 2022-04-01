Emeli Sandé says she is ‘happier than ever’ as she confirms same-sex relationship

Emeli Sandé has revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship with someone she says is “the one for life”.

The My Kind of Love singer was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine. The pair dated for more than 10 years before getting married in 2012.

Two years later, Sandé and Gouraguine announced their divorce. The 35-year-old singer said she met her new partner, a classical pianist whose name has not been revealed, “through music”.

Sandé, who performed in the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics and recently appeared at the star-studded Concert for Ukraine this week, said she “guessed” she identified as bisexual, but added that she wasn’t sure.

“I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with,” she told Metro.

In the interview ahead of her new album Let’s Say For Instance, which will be released in May, Sandé said that she feels “happier than ever” with her new partner, adding: “It feels great.”

“For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place,” she continued.

She also spoke of how “difficult” it is not to have someone to share her achievements with or to support her through her work.

But now, Sandé said she feels “very fulfilled”, adding: “I’ll always love music and I love my career but now it just feels that despite what happens, I can just enjoy life and be really happy.”

The announcement comes after Sandé unveiled the video for her new single, There Isn’t Much, which showcases the talents of a group of dancers from the LGBT+ community.

In 2014, following her divorce from Gouraguine, Sandé told The Times that she felt as though she was “pretending to be someone else” during her marriage.

“Everyone thought I’d gone mad,” she told the newspaper. “’What do you mean a divorce? We were all at your wedding a few months ago!’”

“But there was just something inside me that said, ‘This isn’t the life. You’re pretending to be someone else’. I don’t want to call it a breakdown, but it felt like that.”

