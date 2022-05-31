Embrace your interior style personality with eBay’s home and garden picks

With spring in full bloom and summer fast approaching, there’s no better time to freshen up your living space. Whether you’re an interior aficionado or simply love shopping for homeware, eBay’s home and garden section serves up unique buys, suiting every style.

Interior updates can range from adding in new furniture pieces to incorporating a splash of colour. You may favour muted tones or be drawn towards bold patterns, depending on your styling preference.

Tap into current trends and put your own stamp on classic themes, browsing for buys which will look right at home in your house.

You’ll find trusted sellers and lots of covetable offerings in eBay’s treasure chest of home and garden listings. We’ve compiled some shopping inspiration, so you can search the products perfect for both your indoor and outdoor space.

Wicker round glass wall hanging mirror: £16.99, ebay.co.uk

Shop for: A fun wall accessory

Pay homage to the rattan trend with this blooming lovely wicker mirror. The 50cm bamboo frame loops around its 24cm mirror centre and it can be hung up on the wall. Should you favour pared-back furnishings or bold wall colours, the flower design would fit with any décor.

This is a fun way of bringing florals into your home, suiting all seasons and rooms.

Sass & Belle set of three glass bud vases: £10.90, ebay.co.uk

Shop it for: Colourful glassware

Arrange fresh or dried flowers in these cute colourful vases, which will brighten up any summer dinner table. Choose between an array of vibrant shades, including pink, amber, turquoise, green, yellow and olive, or you may prefer the plain and grey picks.

The pretty flowerpots are angular and circular, to be displayed together or dotted about your house separately. We think the jewel-toned glass look equally appealing empty as when holding separate flower stems.

Shop it for: Minimalist furniture

This oak bench is a sleek furniture option, tapping into the minimalist Scandi interior trend. A chic investment buy from popular furniture brand Ercol, the crossover back brings an eye-catching look. It’s worth knowing that the RRP is £749, so you’ll be saving a sizeable £150.

Throw on a sheepskin rug for extra texture or create a pop of colour with some patterned cushions. If you tend to steer towards timeless with an eclectic twist, we reckon this statement piece will instantly elevate any entrance area or living room..

Sussex bistro patio furniture set, yellow: £96.99, ebay.co.uk

Shop for: A summer patio set

Soak up some sunshine with this bright yellow bistro furniture including a table and two chairs. The metal set could be used both inside and outdoors and it comes with a two-year warranty too. Pop the patio chair pair and matching table in a corner of your garden or on a balcony. Plus, if you’re pushed for space, you can fold them away at the end of the day.

As an alternative colour offering, we’re big fans of the navy blue version too (£96.99, ebay.co.uk).

Grey striped garden rug: from £12.95, ebay.co.uk

Shop for: An indoor-outdoor look

Create a garden area that’s an extension of your inside space with this grey striped outdoor rug, which is available in different sizes to fit your patio or lawn. The waterproof fabric features a grey stripe pattern and is usefully wipe clean – covering any inevitable drips or spills.

A quick and easy way of updating your garden décor, pair it with a rattan sofa to create a comfy space, as an outside extension of your living room. We’d add a few cushions and blankets to complete the look.

Round dark green side table with removable tray: £18.99, ebay.co.uk

Shop it for: A multi-tasking side table

Tap into opulent green and metallic tones with this multi-tasking side table. The table itself will hold drinks and interior accessories, while its removable tray could be used for entertaining or taken outside.

The freestanding furniture has four legs supporting the tray top, and the rich green shade adds extra glamour. We’re picturing a place to put cocktails or carry canapes during a summer garden party. The price tag is pretty pleasing too, with it coming in at under £20.

To shop the full home and garden section, visit ebay.co.uk now.

