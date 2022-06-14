Blue Ivy had a classic embarrassing dad moment with her father Jay-Z at the NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

During the game, in which the Warriors triumphed over the Celtics, 24-time Grammy Award-winner Jay-Z was introduced on the jumbotron.

The “99 Problems” rapper put his arm around his 10-year-old daughter, who appeared to try and pull it away before smiling. Jay-Z then planted a kiss on his daughter’s cheek.

A clip of the moment was shared by journalist Philip Lewis, who captioned the video: “To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend. To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad.”

Blue Ivy is Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, born four years after the pair married in 2008. Their youngest, Rumi, is four years old.

Jay-Z is clearly a fan of taking his daughter to the big games as the pair attended the Super Bowl earlier this year. Again, the rapper went full dad-mode, taking pictures of his daughter holding a football at the match.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Embarrassing dad’: Blue Ivy pulls away from Jay-Z’s hug at NBA game