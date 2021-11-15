Emad al-Swealmeen: Liverpool bomber who died in taxi explosion named

Police have named the suspected bomber who died in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital explosion.

Detectives said they strongly believe the taxi passenger who was carrying the device was Emad al-Swealmeen.

The 32-year-old is thought to have lived in a house in Sutcliffe Street where several other men have been arrested.

He recently rented a different property, in Rutland Avenue, where investigators found bomb components.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address, where we have continued to recover significant items

”We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have released his name any information that the public may have about Al Swealmeen no matter how small may be of great assistance to us.”

