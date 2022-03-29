Elton John’s sons pose with godmother Lady Gaga at the Oscars

Elton John’s sons make a surprise appearance at the singer’s Oscars afterparty on Sunday (27 March), it has emerged.

In a post on Instagram, the 75-year-old singer, who wasn’t able to attend the party, posted a photograph of his husband David Furnish with their friend Lady Gaga, and the couple’s sons Zachary and Elijah posing on the red carpet.

“So sad to be missing out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with @DavidFurnish, @LadyGaga and the boys but I’m sending my love to everyone for their support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation,” John wrote. “It means the world to us!”

Furnish praised his sons during a speech at the event, introducing them as “two very special guests who inspire me and Elton every day.”

“Will you please say hello to Zachary and Elijah?” he asked as he turned towards the audience.

Lady Gaga added: “It means so much to be sharing tonight with my Godchildren.”

John’s Oscar party raised “a record-breaking $8.6m (£6.5m) to end the AIDS epidemic” during Oscars night, the singer announced.

“I’m forever grateful to my dear friends who came to support our mission,” he said.

On Monday (28 March), Lady Gaga received praise for her “kind” gesture towards Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars.

During the end of Sunday night’s (27 March) ceremony, Gaga, and Minnelli appeared on stage together to present the Best Picture award, which was won by Sian Heder’s CODA.

Throughout their presentation, Gaga and Minnelli were seen laughing, appreciating one other, and holding hands.

At one moment, when the 76-year-old actor was trying to read her lines displayed on the teleprompter, Gaga leaned over to her and comfortingly whispered: “I got you.”

“I know,” Minnelli told Gaga.

