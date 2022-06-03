Elton John says he’s in ‘top health’ after being pictured in wheelchair

Elton John has said he’s in “top health”m after being pictured in a wheelchair after a performance.

On Wednesday (1 June), the 75-year-old singer was pictured getting into a wheelchair at Germany’s Leipzig Airport before flying back to his home on the Cote d’Azur.

The “Rocket Man” singer was seen climbing out of a car and getting into a wheelchair before being pushed along by a staff member.

Soon after the news reports, John reassured his fans that he’s alright and looking forward to his performance on 4 June.

“I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best.

“I give 100 per cent every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.”

John continued by explaining why he used a wheelchair on that day.

“After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed,’ he said. “It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks.”

During his visit to Germany, John performed two shows, in Frankfurt and Leipzig, on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

John’s pre-recorded performance for the platinum jubilee concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign on the throne will air on Saturday 4 June.

Follow live updates from the platinum jubilee celebrations here.

