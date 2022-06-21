Elon Musk’s transgender child applies to legally change name and sever ties with father

June 21, 2022

Elon Musk’s daughter has applied to change her name and gender, stating she no longer wishes to “live with” or “be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, has asked to be recognised as female and have the name Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Her request was set out in court documents filed in April, which have only recently come to light.

There has been no comment from Mr Musk about his daughter’s decision to distance herself from him.

