Elon Musk’s alleged hair plugs resurface as he questions why people get gender-affirming procedures on Twitter

After Elon Musk questioned gender-affirming surgical procedures on Twitter, photos of his alleged hair plugs have continued to resurface.

In the newest documentary, What is a Woman?, conservative political commentator Matt Walsh discusses gender and transgender topics, one of which includes sex reassignment surgery. Following its release, the film has been criticised on social media by members of the LGBTQ + community for its transphobic perspective.

On Twitter, one viewer shared a link to his review of What is a Woman? and claims that it is “institutionalising stereotypes about gender”.

Responding to the tweet about the documentary, Musk addressed his thoughts and questions regarding gender-affirming surgeries.

“We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option,” he wrote. “Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy. It is a better world if we are all less judgy.”

In response, Twitter users have called the Tesla boss out for reportedly getting a “more gender-affirming surgery” and shared images of his hair plugs.

“Cis people get more gender-affirming surgery than trans people do,” one person wrote a tweet to Musk, along with side-by-side images of him bald and a more recent one of him with a head of hair.

“If I had to guess, it’s similar to this. Still the same guy as before, but needed a change to feel right about yourself,” another Twitter user responded to Musk, along with photos of the businessman with and without hair.

A third Twitter user addressed how breast reconstructions and implants are often gender-affirming procedures for cis-gender people, as they wrote: “Good question! Should we ban gender-affirming surgeries such as hair plugs? Breast implants?”

Other Twitter users have claimed that some cis-gender men have been more likely to use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) than those who are transgender. HRT is most notably used to reverse the effects of aging, such as hormone deficiencies and menopause.

“They also get more HRT, for some reason guys are definitely always guys but they just need more testosterone!” one wrote.

“​​Enjoyed that HRT Elon?” another added.

However, Mr Musk hasn’t publicly confirmed that he got hair plugs or used HRT.

This isn’t the first time Mr Musk has shared his thoughts about the transgender community. In December 2020, he received immense criticism after he poked fun at people’s pronouns.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Over the last few months, more states in America have continued to enforce anti-trans laws. According to UCLA’s School of Law’s Williams Institute, 15 states have “restricted access to gender-affirming care or are currently considering laws that would do so”.

The bills that have or could be put in place have “severe penalties for health care providers, and sometimes families, who provide or seek out gender-affirming care for minors”.

In a study conducted by the institute, researchers found that approximately 58,200 transgender minors are at risk of “losing access to care because of state bans and policies”.

