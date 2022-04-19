Elon Musk: World’s richest man says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ through friends’ houses

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Elon Musk has claimed he doesn’t currently own a home and has been sleeping on friends’ spare beds when working around Tesla’s HQ.

The 50-year-old, who is reportedly the world’s richest man, made the admission during an interview with TED curator Chris Anderson.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” Mr Musk said.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Elon Musk: World’s richest man says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ through friends’ houses