Elon Musk: World’s richest man says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ through friends’ houses

Elon Musk has claimed he doesn’t currently own a home and has been sleeping on friends’ spare beds when working around Tesla’s HQ.

The 50-year-old, who is reportedly the world’s richest man, made the admission during an interview with TED curator Chris Anderson.

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” Mr Musk said.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

