Elon Musk will run the whole of Twitter after he buys it, report says

Elon Musk will take over as chief executive of Twitter after he buys it, according to a new report.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss will also take leadership of the social network when his purchase of the company is completed, CNBC reported, citing “sources”. It gave no indication of whether the information had come from Mr Musk or Twitter’s side of the deal.

Twitter is currently run by Parag Agrawal, who took over when co-founder Jack Dorsey announced he would be resigning the position in November 2021.

Mr Musk has been critical of the current Twitter management, and has suggested that disagreements with its current leadership about how the social network is run are at least part of the reason for him to buy the company.

