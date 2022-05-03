Elon Musk wants ‘most of America’ on Twitter and vows to rid platform of bots and trolls

Elon Musk has suggested he wants to make Twitter an “inclusive” place where “most of America” can talk.

The Tesla CEO, who is expected to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion, also said he wants to rid it of “bots and trolls”.

“The goal that I have, should everything come to fruition, is to have a service as broadly inclusive as possible where ideally most of America is on it and talking,” Musk explained.

“I’ve also vowed this publically, that we have to get rid of bots and trolls.”

