Tesla boss Elon Musk has praised Chinese workers and says that in comparison Americans try “to avoid going to work at all.”

The entrepreneur, who is the world’s richest person, made the comments during an online interview when asked who Tesla’s biggest rival in the electric vehicle industry was.

He first credited Volkswagen with the leap they have made in the sector, bfeore saying that most of the competition would come from China, where Tesla has a new manufacturing plant.

“The company making the most progress besides Tesla is VW, which is not a startup but could be viewed in some ways as a startup from the electrical vehicle standpoint, so VW is doing the most on the electric vehicle front,” he told the FT Live event.

The he turned his attentiopn to praising the competition coming out of China, which is the world’s biggest car market and where Tesla has a manufacturing plant in Shanghai.

“I think there will be some very strong companies coming out of China, there is just a lot of supertalented hard-working people in China.

“They won’t just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3am oil, they won’t even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Elon Musk: Tesla boss praises Chinese workers and says Americans try ‘to avoid going to work at all’