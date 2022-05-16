Elon Musk signals he wants to pay less than $44bn for Twitter

Elon Musk has signaled that he wants to pay less than $44bn for Twitter after telling a tech conference he believes at least 20 per cent of the platform’s accounts are bots.

The Tesla boss, who announced last week that his deal to buy Twitter was “temporarily on hold”, told the All In Summit that a lower price agreement for the company was possible, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Musk said that the percentage of bots out of twitter’s 229m accounts was the low end of his assessment, reported Bloomberg News who watched a livestream of the event.

