Elon Musk shares his plans for Twitter as he attends Met Gala with his mother

Elon Musk has arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala with his mother as his date.

On Monday 2 May, the billionaire and controversial new owner of Twitter, arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a simple black tuxedo, while his mother, supermodel Maye Musk, opted for a long-sleeved red velvet midi dress, which she accessorised with a multi-strand pearl necklace.

While walking the iconic steps outside of the New York City museum, Musk stopped to talk to Vogue’s livestream host La La Anthony, who asked the Tesla CEO what his goals are for the social media platform.

“[It] would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better,” Musk said.

The world’s richest man, who has a net worth of $264bn, also took the opportunity to let loose while walking the red carpet, with the billionaire posing in a series of silly poses, including with an exaggerated kissy face.

At one point, Musk also chose to pose with his arms and legs spread wide, while another photo saw him posing with his eyebrow raised.

As for his outfit choice, Musk said that he was “just following the dress code,” with the entrepreneur referring to the “Gilded Glamour” dress code for this year’s Met Gala.

Elon Musk poses on red carpet at Met Gala (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Musk’s attendance at the exclusive fashion event, alongside his mother, sparked a range of reactions from viewers, with some applauding the mother-son outing, while others wondered about the SpaceX founder’s presence at the Met Gala.

“I might not be relevant but what is Elon Musk doing at the Met Gala?” one person asked, while another said: “Why on Earth is Elon Musk here?”

Musk, who recently sealed a deal to purchase Twitter for $44bn, previously attended the Met Gala in 2018 alongside ex-girlfriend Grimes, who he shares two children with.

