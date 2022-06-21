Elon Musk says US recession in near future appears ‘more likely than not’

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

Elon Musk has warned that a US recession is “more likely than not” to come in the near future.

The Tesla chief executive made his comments after confirming plans to cut 10 per cent of salaried staff at the carmaker over the next three months.

“A recession is inevitable at some point. As to whether there is a recession in the near term, that is more likely than not,” Musk told the Qatar Economic Forum via satellite on Tuesday (21 June).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Elon Musk says US recession in near future appears ‘more likely than not’