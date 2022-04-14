Elon Musk says Twitter takeover would help ‘civilisation’ and calls for end to ‘mysterious demotion’ of tweets

Elon Musk has called for more transparency in Twitter’s algorithm after presenting a $40bn offer to buy the company.

Mr Musk explained changes he’d like to see the platform in a TED Talk on Thursday afternoon, saying he believes improving public trust in the platform is “extremely important to the future of civilisation”.

Asked about how censorship should be handled, he said: “Twitter should match the laws of the country, and in my view there’s an obligation to do that.

“Going beyond that.. tweets mysteriously promoted and demoted.. this can be quite dangerous.”

More follows…

