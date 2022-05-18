Elon Musk says the real US president is ‘whoever controls the teleprompter’

Elon Musk has said that the “real” US president is “whoever controls the teleprompter”, in what appeared to be a comparison of Joe Biden to Anchorman‘s Ron Burgundy.

Musk made the comment during his appearance on an episode of The All-In Podcast.

Fictional news anchor Ron Burgundy, played by Will Ferrell, loses his job after reading out a profanity from a teleprompter.

“I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman,” Musk said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.