Elon Musk says the real US president is ‘whoever controls the teleprompter’

Posted on May 18, 2022 0

Elon Musk has said that the “real” US president is “whoever controls the teleprompter”, in what appeared to be a comparison of Joe Biden to Anchorman‘s Ron Burgundy.

Musk made the comment during his appearance on an episode of The All-In Podcast.

Fictional news anchor Ron Burgundy, played by Will Ferrell, loses his job after reading out a profanity from a teleprompter.

“I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman,” Musk said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Elon Musk says the real US president is ‘whoever controls the teleprompter’