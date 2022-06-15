Elon Musk says Ron DeSantis has his vote for president in 2024

Tech titan Elon Musk shocked Twitter followers by declaring he’d likely throw his support behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – a Republican – if he makes a bid for president in 2024.

When asked on Twitter early on Wednesday morning who he was “leaning towards” voting for in the next presidential election, Musk provided a concise one-worded response: “DeSantis.”

The remark came out of a longer Twitter conversation, where the Tesla founder admitted to voting for Republican Mayra Flores, who won the special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District and flipped a seat that had been controlled by Democrats for four decades.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” the SpaceX founder tweeted, before predicting a “Massive red wave in 2022”.

