Tech titan Elon Musk shocked Twitter followers by declaring he’d likely throw his support behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – a Republican – if he makes a bid for president in 2024.
When asked on Twitter early on Wednesday morning who he was “leaning towards” voting for in the next presidential election, Musk provided a concise one-worded response: “DeSantis.”
The remark came out of a longer Twitter conversation, where the Tesla founder admitted to voting for Republican Mayra Flores, who won the special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District and flipped a seat that had been controlled by Democrats for four decades.
“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” the SpaceX founder tweeted, before predicting a “Massive red wave in 2022”.
Source Link Elon Musk says Ron DeSantis has his vote for president in 2024