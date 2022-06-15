Elon Musk says he’ll vote for Republican Ron DeSantis in 2024 US presidential election

Elon Musk has declared he’d likely vote for Ron DeSantis – a Republican – if he stands in the 2024 US presidential election.
When asked who he was “leaning towards” voting for in the next election, the Tesla founder provided a concise one-worded response: “DeSantis.”
The claim came out of a longer Twitter conversation, where Musk admitted to voting for Republican Mayra Flores, who won the special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District and flipped a seat that had been controlled by Democrats for four decades.
He went on to predict a “Massive red wave in 2022”.
