Elon Musk says he plans to lift Donald Trump’s Twitter ban: ‘It was a morally bad decision’

Elon Musk has said he would end Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter, saying he thought the devision to block the then president was “morally wrong”.

In news that will celerabted by supporters of Mr Trump, as enthustically as it is condemned by his critics, the tech billionaire who is in the process of buying the social media network, said the inititial decision had been incorrect.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times.

He added: “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake – it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

He said the decision to ban Mr Trump from Twitter, taken after the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, did not silence the former president’s voice. But rather amplified his views among people on the political right, Mr Musk said.

More follows…

