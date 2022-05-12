Elon Musk says Biden beat Trump as the country ‘just wanted less drama’

Elon Musk says that Joe Biden only beat one-term president Donald Trump in the 2020 election because “everyone just wanted less drama.”

The Tesla boss took to Twitter to talk politics and said that Mr Biden had made a “mistake” in thinking he had been elected to “transform the country.”

“Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama,” Mr Musk tweeted.

The billionaire then said he wants a “less divisive” candidate than Donald Trump at the next US election, despite his plans to restore the one-term president’s Twitter account.

The Tesla boss gave his view on Mr Trump running for office again, just days after he said he would reverse his Twitter ban once he owns social media company..

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” tweeted Mr Musk on Thursday.

Mr Trump was banned from the social media platform in the wake of his supporters violently attacking the US Capitol on January 6 2021 to try and prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Mr Musk is on the verge of buying Twitter after the company’s board accepted his $44bn offer forthe platform which he has said he intends to take private.

The world’s richest person said on Tuesday at the Financial Times’s“Future of the Car” event that Twitter’s ban of Mr Trump was “a mistake” that he would overturn.

“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Mr Musk.

Mr Trump has not officially confirmed he intends to run for a second term in the White House in 2024, but has openly flirted with the idea at MAGA rallies across the country.

A string of polls have shown that Republican voters prefer Mr Trump over other GOP hopefuls, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis seemingly his strongest challenger for the party’s nomination.

