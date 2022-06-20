Elon Musk questions if TikTok is ‘destroying civilization’

Elon Musk has questioned if TikTok or social media platforms are “destroying civilization” as the world’s richest man continues his $44bn purchase of Twitter.
The billionaire slammed the popular video-sharing app following a report that employees of its Chinese parent company Bytedance have accessed private data from US users.
“Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so,” the Telsa boss tweeted. “Or perhaps social media in general.”
TikTok’s Chinese ownership has caused the app to come under scrutiny in the US, with former president Donald Trump signing an executive order in 2020 that sought to ban it. Joe Biden quickly reversed this after he entered the White House.
