Elon Musk predicts Democrat ‘dirty tricks campaign’ against him after switching his vote to Republican

Elon Musk has predicted a “dirty tricks campaign” from Democrats and their allies after revealing that he plans to switch his vote in US elections to the Republican Party.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss said on Monday that he had voted “overwhelmingly” for Democrats in the past but would break the habit for “this election”, though it was unclear which election he meant.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.

“Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold…” He concluded with a popcorn emoji.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

