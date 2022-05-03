Elon Musk plans for ‘inclusive’ Twitter as he brings mother to Met Gala

Elon Musk has arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala with his mother as his date.
The billionaire wore a black tuxedo while his mother, supermodel Maye Musk, opted for a long-sleeved red velvet dress.
Musk stopped to talk to Vogue’s livestream host La La Anthony, who asked the Tesla CEO what his goals are for the social media platform.
“[It] would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter”
