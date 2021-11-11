Elon Musk officially sells 10% of Tesla shares after losing controversial Twitter poll

Elon Musk has officially sold the 10 per cent of his Tesla shares he promised to after losing a controversial Twitter poll.

The electric vehicle manufacturer filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday that confirmed the entrepreneur had sold the stock.

The sale of a large chunk of Mr Musk’s shares comes after he put up a Twitter poll, with users casting 3.5m votes by a margin of 58 per cent to 42 per cent for him to sell.

