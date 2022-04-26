Elon Musk news – live: Twitter takeover reaction and latest updates

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn

After Twitter said it has reached an agreement to sell the company to Elon Musk for around $44bn, the platform’s former chief and co-founder Jack Dorsey has called the billionaire’s takeover of the company the “singular solution” he trusts.

The deal was announced by the social media platform on Monday after days of negotiations between the world’s richest person and the Twitter board.

Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.

The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.

Show latest update 1650956730 Human rights groups raise hate-speech concerns on Twitter after Musk buyout Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have raised concerns about hate speech on Twitter after Elon Musk’s deal to take over the company. “Regardless of who owns Twitter, the company has human rights responsibilities to respect the rights of people around the world who rely on the platform. Changes to its policies, features, and algorithms, big and small, can have disproportionate and sometimes devastating impacts, including offline violence,” Deborah Brown, a digital rights researcher, told Reuters. With Mr Musk calling free speech “the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” activists raise concerns that new policies may turn a blind eye to violent and abusive speech. Vishwam Sankaran 26 April 2022 08:05 1650956201 Twitter CEO admits they ‘don’t know’ what will happen to company under Musk ICYMI: Twitter’s CEO has told employees at a town hall meeting that the future of the platform is unclear after agreeing to sell to Elon Musk for $44bn. Parag Agrawal spoke to employees at a town hall meeting just hours after the deal with the Tesla boss was announced, according to Reuters, which had access to it. “Once the deal closes, we don’t know which direction the platform will go,” said Mr Agrawal, according tothe news organisation. The company has told staff that Mr Musk will hold a question-and-answer session for them at a future date. Graeme Massie 26 April 2022 07:56 1650953021 White house says Biden ‘has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms’ ICYMI: White House press secretary Jen Psaki told her Monday press briefing that she was “not going to comment on a specific transition” but reiterated that the administration continues to believe that “no matter who owns or runs Twitter, the president has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms” and stressed that “tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause.” She pointed to bipartisan interest in Congress for antitrust measures and reforming section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. And she added: “Our concerns are not new. We’ve long talked about, and the president has long talked about, the powers of social media platforms … to spread misinformation, disinformation [and] the need for these platforms to be held accountable.” Graeme Massie 26 April 2022 07:03 1650949841 Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn ICYMI: Jameela Jamil has announced that she’s leaving Twitter after news that Elon Musk has purchased the platform. The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for around $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company. Nicole Vassell has the story. Graeme Massie 26 April 2022 06:10 1650949411 Elizabeth Warren calls Musk’s Twitter takeover ‘dangerous for our democracy’ After Twitter accepted Tesla chief Elon Musk’s bid to take over the company for $44bn, US senator Elizabeth Warren said the deal is “dangerous for our democracy.” “Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain,” Ms Warren said on Tuesday. She pointed to the need for a wealth tax and “strong rules” to “hold Big Tech accountable.” Vishwam Sankaran 26 April 2022 06:03 1650945899 Trump says he won’t return to Twitter but calls Elon Musk ‘a good man’ ICYMI: Donald Trump has said he will not return to Twitter following the news that Elon Musk has bought the platform the former president was banned from. Mr Trump made the announcement that he would not rejoin twitter despite the Tesla boss’s $44bn purchase, and instead said he wold use his own platform TRUTH Social. More on this story. Graeme Massie 26 April 2022 05:04 1650943804 Jack Dorsey calls Elon Musk ‘singular solution’ he trusts Twitter co-founder and former chief Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is the “singular solution” he trusts. Sharing concerns about Twitter being “owned by Wall Street and the ad model”, Mr Dorsey said the platform being run as a company was always his “sole issue” and “biggest regret.” “I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company,” he said. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” the former Twitter chief added. Vishwam Sankaran 26 April 2022 04:30 1650942401 Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter ICYMI: Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal. Graeme Massie 26 April 2022 04:06 1650938621 Twitter announces company will be sold to Tesla titan Elon Musk for $44bn ICYMI: Twitter has announced that the social media company will be sold to Tesla titan Elon Musk for around $44bn. Mr Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board. More details below. Graeme Massie 26 April 2022 03:03 1650936719 How much will Jack Dorsey make from selling Twitter to Elon Musk? ICYMI: Throughout Twitter’s often controversial existence, former CEO Jack Dorsey has been the face and essential identity of the company. Mr Dorsey, who came to the tech world after twice dropping out of university and becoming a certified masseuse, founded the social media platform in 2006 with Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. More details below. Graeme Massie 26 April 2022 02:31

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Elon Musk news - live: Twitter takeover reaction and latest updates