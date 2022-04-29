Elon Musk news – latest: Twitter reveals results days after takeover announced

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn

Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship.

The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Should be called Trumpet instead!”

]Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.

The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.

Show latest update 1651201309 Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola, putting ‘cocaine’ back in the popular drink ICYMI: Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk is famous for peppering his highly active account on the platform with lighthearted jests alongside posts sharing serious stock acquisitions. Now the billionaire entrepreneur, in the wake of agreeing to buy Twitter for $44bn, has stirred up his followers by posting a tweet that has led many to draw a blank: is he seriously considering buying Coca-Cola or just trolling his more than 80 million followers? Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 04:01 1651197829 US market surges on news of Facebook parent Meta’s results despite fears over GDP figures Wall Street saw technology and growth stocks surge on Thursday after strong earnings from Facebook’s parent company Meta allayed concerns the US economy contracted in the first quarter of 2022. As of 3pm, the markets were enjoying their best day since May 2020, with all three major indexes enjoying a sustained boost. Bevan Hurley has the details. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 03:03 1651194949 Trump finally posts on his Truth Social platform – reviving one of his most famous phrases The silence was never going to last. Donald Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app, the struggling Twitter rival he launched earlier this year, after an uncharacteristic monthslong quiet from the usually voluable former president. Josh Marcus has the story. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 02:15 1651191289 Musk tweets meme on political change ICYMI: The prospective new owner of Twitter posted a cartoon meme that appears to indicate his belief that it is actually the left-wing of American politics that has moved to the extreme since 2008, and not the right-wing. The stick-figure cartoon suggests that people with centrist views in 2008, labelled “me” in the cartoon, are now to the right because of this change. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 01:14 1651190629 Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants to meet with Elon Musk to discuss Twitter bans Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she hoped that she could meet with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk amid news that he has acquired Twitter. The right-wing congresswoman from Georgia made the remarks during a news conference in front of the Capitol when introducing legislation that would abolish Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says that service providers cannot be treated as a publisher or or speaker of information provided by another provider. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 01:03 1651188529 Self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ to ‘red pill’ anti-lockdown crusader: What are Elon Musk’s politics? ICYMI: The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon has donated to both parties and attacked everyone from Joe Biden through Donald Trump to trade unions and ‘pronouns’, but underneath it all there is a consistent ideology, writes Io Dodds. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 00:28 1651186969 Twitter: Will Elon Musk actually buy social media platform for $44bn? Elon Musk has become the world’s richest person, and one of the business world’s most polarising figures on the back of the staggering commercial success of Tesla and engineering brilliance of SpaceX. And with his $44bn offer for Twitter having been accepted by the social media’s platform’s board, Mr Musk will presumably add a third CEO role to his collection. More details below. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 00:02 1651163408 Tumblr gets new users as people leave Twitter Matt Mullenwag, the founder of Automattic, which owns Tumblr, tweeted that Tumblr saw a 19% bump in new user registration in the wake of the news that Elon Musk was buying out the company Adam Smith 28 April 2022 17:30 1651158463 Twitter has been miscounting its users Twitter has also been overstating the number of daily users on its service for the past, overcounting by up to 1.9 million users each quarter, in news that broke following its quaterly earnings. The error was due to Twitter counting multiple accounts as active when they were all owned by one user – even if they were not in use. Adam Smith 28 April 2022 16:07 1651151087 Twitter announces quarterly results Twitter has just posted its quarterly earnings, revealing a 16 per cent increase in users and a revenue of $1.2 billion. The first three months of the year saw the San Francisco company receive an average 229 million daily active users – though this doesn’t take into account any impactf Musk’s involvement with the platform might have had. His 9.2 per cent stake, followed by his takeover bid, were all revealed in April. You can read more here: Anthony Cuthbertson 28 April 2022 14:04

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Elon Musk news - latest: Twitter reveals results days after takeover announced