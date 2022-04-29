Elon Musk news – latest: Tesla boss offloads $4.8bn worth of stock

Elon Musk’s $44 billion mega deal to buy Twitter has thrown the spotlight on the finances of the world’s richest man

Elon Musk has sold nearly $5 billion worth of Tesla stock, which could be used to finance his takeover of Twitter.

Mr Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private before the end of October.

The board announced it had reached a deal with Mr Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

Mr Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.

Changes could include a new CEO, worker layoffs and even monetising tweets by charging publishers to embed them, according to some reports.

You can follow all the latest news and developments right here.

Show latest update 1651222536 Elon Musk sells $4.8bn of Tesla stock In an apparent bid to finance his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk has sold 5.3 million shares of Tesla for roughly $4.8 billion, filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have revealed. It represents just 3. per cent of the Tesla shares he held prior to the sale, and Musk says he won’t be selling any more Tesla shares at this stage. Anthony Cuthbertson 29 April 2022 09:55 1651204909 Twitter revenue reaches $1.2bn and daily users increase to 229m amid Elon Musk takeover ICYMI: Twitter’s revenue reached $1.2bn and daily users increased to 229 million amid Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. On Thursday, Twitter posted its quarterly earnings – $513m – days after the company agreed to be sold to the billionaire. In the three months to March of this year, revenue rose 16 per cent, reaching $1.2bn, compared to the same period last year. Gustaf Kilander has the story. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 05:01 1651201309 Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola, putting ‘cocaine’ back in the popular drink ICYMI: Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk is famous for peppering his highly active account on the platform with lighthearted jests alongside posts sharing serious stock acquisitions. Now the billionaire entrepreneur, in the wake of agreeing to buy Twitter for $44bn, has stirred up his followers by posting a tweet that has led many to draw a blank: is he seriously considering buying Coca-Cola or just trolling his more than 80 million followers? Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 04:01 1651197829 US market surges on news of Facebook parent Meta’s results despite fears over GDP figures Wall Street saw technology and growth stocks surge on Thursday after strong earnings from Facebook’s parent company Meta allayed concerns the US economy contracted in the first quarter of 2022. As of 3pm, the markets were enjoying their best day since May 2020, with all three major indexes enjoying a sustained boost. Bevan Hurley has the details. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 03:03 1651194949 Trump finally posts on his Truth Social platform – reviving one of his most famous phrases The silence was never going to last. Donald Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app, the struggling Twitter rival he launched earlier this year, after an uncharacteristic monthslong quiet from the usually voluable former president. Josh Marcus has the story. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 02:15 1651191289 Musk tweets meme on political change ICYMI: The prospective new owner of Twitter posted a cartoon meme that appears to indicate his belief that it is actually the left-wing of American politics that has moved to the extreme since 2008, and not the right-wing. The stick-figure cartoon suggests that people with centrist views in 2008, labelled “me” in the cartoon, are now to the right because of this change. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 01:14 1651190629 Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants to meet with Elon Musk to discuss Twitter bans Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she hoped that she could meet with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk amid news that he has acquired Twitter. The right-wing congresswoman from Georgia made the remarks during a news conference in front of the Capitol when introducing legislation that would abolish Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says that service providers cannot be treated as a publisher or or speaker of information provided by another provider. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 01:03 1651188529 Self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ to ‘red pill’ anti-lockdown crusader: What are Elon Musk’s politics? ICYMI: The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon has donated to both parties and attacked everyone from Joe Biden through Donald Trump to trade unions and ‘pronouns’, but underneath it all there is a consistent ideology, writes Io Dodds. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 00:28 1651186969 Twitter: Will Elon Musk actually buy social media platform for $44bn? Elon Musk has become the world’s richest person, and one of the business world’s most polarising figures on the back of the staggering commercial success of Tesla and engineering brilliance of SpaceX. And with his $44bn offer for Twitter having been accepted by the social media’s platform’s board, Mr Musk will presumably add a third CEO role to his collection. More details below. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 00:02 1651163408 Tumblr gets new users as people leave Twitter Matt Mullenwag, the founder of Automattic, which owns Tumblr, tweeted that Tumblr saw a 19% bump in new user registration in the wake of the news that Elon Musk was buying out the company Adam Smith 28 April 2022 17:30

Source Link Elon Musk news - latest: Tesla boss offloads $4.8bn worth of stock