Elon Musk news – latest: Billionaire accuses Twitter of ‘censorship’ as he suggests new name for Trump’s Truth Social

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn

After Twitter said it has reached an agreement to sell the company to Elon Musk for around $44bn, the platform’s former chief and co-founder Jack Dorsey has called the billionaire’s takeover of the company the “singular solution” he trusts.

The deal was announced by the social media platform on Monday after days of negotiations between the world’s richest person and the Twitter board.

Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.

The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.

Show latest update 1651085035 Elon Musk suggests new name for Trump’s Truth Social app as he accuses Twitter of censorship Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship. The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company. Graeme Massie 27 April 2022 19:43 1651073622 Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout in full The comprehensive filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission contains more than 46,000 words – the length of a short novel – but reading through it there are some interesting titbits. Among them is a clause that Twitter must stop actively looking for a new or alternative buyer, but if one approaches with a better offer, then it can be considered. If Twitter breaks off the deal with Elon Musk, it will need to pay him $1 billion. Specifically, if “Twitter terminates the Merger Agreement to allow Twitter to enter into a definitive agreement for a competing acquisition proposal that constitutes a Superior Proposal.” The full filing on the SEC website can be found here. Anthony Cuthbertson 27 April 2022 16:33 1651071497 Who precisely is Elon Musk? This is the question asked by Andrew Buncombe, in his latest piece: ‘Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?’ ‘Is he the doting family man with seven intriguingly-named children. Or is he the shock-jock blowhard who smokes weed while chatting to Joe Rogan, gets taken to court for making wild allegations that someone is “a pedo guy”, and is charged by the federal financial watchdog for loose words about taking Tesla private, a $40m penalty he later tweeted was “worth it”?’ You can read the full piece here: Anthony Cuthbertson 27 April 2022 15:58 1651067305 Does Elon Musk buying Twitter put you off using it? With hundreds of thousands of people appearing to quit Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk had bought it, we’re running a reader poll to see how the buyout has changed user opinion. We’ll have the results for you as soon as we have them. Anthony Cuthbertson 27 April 2022 14:48 1651066317 Mass Twitter deactivations after Musk takeover are ‘organic’ In the wake of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover being announced, thousands of accounts appeared to diappear from the platform. The follower counts of some high-profile users, including Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, dropped by thousands. Even the most popular account on Twitter, that of former US president Barack Obama, saw their followe counts take a hit. There was speculation that it was either a purge on the part of Twitter, or the result of hundreds of thousands of people leaving the platform in protest to the takeover. Now Twitter is saying that the flctuations in followers for these big accounts come mostly from “organic” closures. “While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely be a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation,” Twitter said in a statement, adding that it was looking into the “recent fluctuations in follower counts”. (Katy Perry’s follower count on Twitter dropped by 200,000 following Elon Musk’s takeover) You can read more about it here. Anthony Cuthbertson 27 April 2022 14:31 1651056603 Elon Musk forbidden from disparaging Twitter in buyout deal More details about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover have been revealed in a US Securities and Exchanges Commission document today, including a clause that prevents the billionaire from being “disparaging about the company”. It also shows that should either Musk or Twitter pull out of the deal, they would be forced to pay the other party $1 billion. You can read the story here. Anthony Cuthbertson 27 April 2022 11:50 1651036939 Trump’s Truth Social tops iPhone app download chart after Musk’s Twitter deal Former US president Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social was the most downloaded free iPhone app in the App Store on Tuesday following Tesla chief Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter for $44bn. Truth Social downloads have reportedly risen to 75,000 for the week of 18 to 25 April. The relative positions in the download charts of Truth Social and Twitter were noted in a tweet by Musk himself, who presented the information without further comment late on Tuesday: The figure for Truth Social downloads is up 150 per cent from the week before, according to data from Sensor Tower, a company that monitors mobile apps metrics. This spike in Truth Social downloads comes after reports that downloads had fallen after a messy launch of the platform. The former US president’s app has been downloaded roughly 1.4 million times to date since its launch in February. Read the full story here. Anthony Cuthbertson 27 April 2022 06:22 1651032044 Will the real Elon Musk please stand up? ICYMI: Man who taught himself computing at age of 10 may now sit at unprecedented nexus of power and influence, writes Andrew Buncombe. Graeme Massie 27 April 2022 05:00 1651030182 Twitter says mass account deactivations after Musk takeover was ‘organic’ Following the announcement that Tesla chief Elon Musk would buy out Twitter, several high-profile accounts including that of former president Barack Obama, and singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift saw a drop in followers by hundreds of thousands. The social media company has now confirmed that these account closures were largely “organic” and not from the automated deactivation of bots and fake accounts. “While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely be a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation,” Twitter said in a statement. Vishwam Sankaran 27 April 2022 04:29 1651029300 Could ElonJet be shut down? One person fearful of what a Musk-ruled Twitter will look like is Jack Sweeney, the teenage coder behind the Twitter bot @ElonJet, an account that tracks the movements of the Tesla titan’s private jet escapades. Speaking to Insider following Monday’s announcement of the San Francisco-based platform’s sale to Mr Musk, the Florida native and university freshman told the outlet that he was unsure if the SpaceX founder will allow him to keep the bot account alive. “​​It’s hard to think that he wouldn’t do something,” Mr Sweeney told Insider. Mr Sweeney’s concerns are likely merited, particularly in the light of what happened last fall between the teen and the new Twitter owner. In November 2021, Mr Musk reportedly reached out to Mr Sweeney and offered the coder $5,000 to shut down the jet tracking account, arguing that there were security concerns with the information being shared publicly. Graeme Massie 27 April 2022 04:15

