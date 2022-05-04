Elon Musk – latest: Tesla CEO toys with idea of possible fees on Twitter

(AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk has sold nearly $8.5bn worth of Tesla stock, which could be used to finance his takeover of Twitter.

Mr Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private before the end of October.

The board announced it had reached a deal with Mr Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

Mr Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.

Changes could include a new CEO, worker layoffs and even monetising tweets by charging publishers to embed them, according to some reports.

Show latest update 1651249615 Elon Musk sells $8.5bn in Tesla shares The entrepreneur sold $8.5bn worth of his shares in the electric vehicle manufacturer after Twitter accepted his bid for the platform, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr Musk sold $3.3bn worth of Tesla stock on Tuesday and another $654m on Wednesday, according to Teslarati.com. On Friday morning, SEC filings showed that Mr Musk has sold another $4.5bn worth of shares as he raised the money needed to buy Twitter for $44bn. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 17:26 1651237796 In a subsequent tweet, Mr Musk said the “far left hates everyone, themselves included” but added that he is also “no fan of the far right”. It comes after Mr Musk has been replying to notiorious right-wing commentators including Mike Cernovich, and sharing memes that feature right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool. Adam Smith 29 April 2022 14:09 1651237622 Mr Musk had previously said that he “strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists” Adam Smith 29 April 2022 14:07 1651237587 Elon Musk rages against Democrats Elon Musk has sent a series of tweets attacking the Biden administration and saying the party has been ‘hijacked by extremists’. Mr Musk said the new board was “messed up” in reply to a tweet that called it the ‘Ministry of Truth’, a reference to George Orwell’s 1984. Adam Smith 29 April 2022 14:06 1651234649 Elon Musk wants to start charging for tweets – report Elon Musk has reportedly made some suggestions on how Twitter could be improved under his ownership, including charging publishers to embed tweets in articles. As numerous people have immediately pointed out on Twitter, this could presumably be bypassed just by taking a screenshot of the tweet and uploading it as an image. Other changes include replacing current CEO Parag Agrawal with someone new, with the successor already apparently lined up. You can read the full story here: Anthony Cuthbertson 29 April 2022 13:17 1651222536 Elon Musk sells $4.8bn of Tesla stock In an apparent bid to finance his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk has sold 5.3 million shares of Tesla for roughly $4.8 billion, filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have revealed. It represents just 3. per cent of the Tesla shares he held prior to the sale, and Musk says he won’t be selling any more Tesla shares at this stage. Anthony Cuthbertson 29 April 2022 09:55 1651204909 Twitter revenue reaches $1.2bn and daily users increase to 229m amid Elon Musk takeover ICYMI: Twitter’s revenue reached $1.2bn and daily users increased to 229 million amid Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. On Thursday, Twitter posted its quarterly earnings – $513m – days after the company agreed to be sold to the billionaire. In the three months to March of this year, revenue rose 16 per cent, reaching $1.2bn, compared to the same period last year. Gustaf Kilander has the story. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 05:01 1651201309 Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola, putting ‘cocaine’ back in the popular drink ICYMI: Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk is famous for peppering his highly active account on the platform with lighthearted jests alongside posts sharing serious stock acquisitions. Now the billionaire entrepreneur, in the wake of agreeing to buy Twitter for $44bn, has stirred up his followers by posting a tweet that has led many to draw a blank: is he seriously considering buying Coca-Cola or just trolling his more than 80 million followers? Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 04:01 1651197829 US market surges on news of Facebook parent Meta’s results despite fears over GDP figures Wall Street saw technology and growth stocks surge on Thursday after strong earnings from Facebook’s parent company Meta allayed concerns the US economy contracted in the first quarter of 2022. As of 3pm, the markets were enjoying their best day since May 2020, with all three major indexes enjoying a sustained boost. Bevan Hurley has the details. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 03:03 1651194949 Trump finally posts on his Truth Social platform – reviving one of his most famous phrases The silence was never going to last. Donald Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app, the struggling Twitter rival he launched earlier this year, after an uncharacteristic monthslong quiet from the usually voluable former president. Josh Marcus has the story. Graeme Massie 29 April 2022 02:15

