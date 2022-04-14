Elon Musk latest news: Tesla CEO makes shock offer to buy all of Twitter

US Musk Twitter (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Elon Musk has made a shock offer to buy the entirety of Twitter.

The billionaire said that he did not have confidence in the company’s management and that it needed to undergo changes that could not happen without it being purchased.

He offered over $40 billion for the company, and said that he might sell his existing shareholding if the offer is not accepted.

Mr Musk announced recently that he had bought just under 10 per cent of the company, making him its biggest shareholders. He was offered and initially accepted a seat on its board – before announcing that he would not join after all, prompting speculation over his plans.

Now he has said that he wants to buy the company to protect “free speech” and unlock what he said is the “extraordinary potential” of the social network.

Show latest update 1649934029 … and releases script of discussions with Twitter leadership Here’s the warning that Twitter leadership were given about the potential offer, seemingly last night. (Elon Musk/SEC) Andrew Griffin 14 April 2022 12:00 1649933937 Musk releases letter to chairman of the board Here, from the SEC filings, is the letter that Mr Musk wrote to the chairman of Twitter’s board: (Elon Musk/SEC) Andrew Griffin 14 April 2022 11:58 1649933860 Hello and welcome… … to our live coverage of Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter. Andrew Griffin 14 April 2022 11:57

