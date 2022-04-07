Elon Musk jokes about smoking weed at Twitter board meetings

Elon Musk has joked about smoking weed at Twitter’s board meetings.

The company’s new biggest shareholder shared an image of himself smoking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, alongside the words “Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit”.

Mr Musk was appointed to Twitter’s board this week, soon after it emerged that he had bought almost 10 per cent of the company.

In another post, moments before, he shared another popular image in which he joked about selling his original software company Zip2 had led to the introduction of new Twitter features.

Since Elon Musk became Twitter’s biggest shareholder and asked users whether they wanted an edit button, Twitter has announced that it is working on such a feature. But it has insisted that it was planning on doing so before Mr Musk took his stake.

The two tweets are some of Mr Musk’s most substantial public statements on his stake and seat on the board at Twitter.

After his purchase was announced by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he tweeted only “oh hi lol”. Soon after that, he posted a poll asking users whether they wanted an edit button, with the majority replying that they did.

On Tuesday, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal posted that Mr Musk would be joining the Twitter board. “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” he wrote.

Mr Musk replied to that post, saying that he was “looking forward to working with Parag and Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

But beyond those statements, Mr Musk’s plans for his now substantial stake in and sway over Twitter has remained largely mysterious. He has given little indication of the thinking behind buying up the stake, or what he intends to do with it.

