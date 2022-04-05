Elon Musk joins Twitter board after buying huge stake in company

Elon Musk will join the board of Twitter, its chief executive has announced.

Mr Musk used the announcement to indicate that he would be bringing “significant improvements” to the service, though not what they were.

The announcement comes a day after it was revealed that Mr Musk had bought an almost 10 per cent stake in Twitter, making him the company’s biggest individual shareholder.

Now Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s relatively new chief executive, said that he would be working with the company as part of its board.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing [Elon Musk] to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Mr Agrawal posted on the site.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on [Twitter], and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”

Mr Musk replied almost immediately to the tweet.

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” he wrote.

The day before, Mr Musk and Mr Agrawal had indicated what some of those changes might be. Mr Musk had shared a poll on his Twitter asking whether his followers “want an edit button”.

Mr Agrawal quoted the tweet and suggested the changes could be on their way.

“The consequences of this poll will be important,” he wrote. “Please vote carefully.”

Voting is still open, but almost 75 per cent of respondents have voted that there should be such a button.

Mr Musk has also indicated other priorities for the platform. He has suggested that the site is not doing enough to preserve free speech, and called the array of spambots on Twitter its “single most annoying problem”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Elon Musk joins Twitter board after buying huge stake in company