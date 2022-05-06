Elon Musk has denied that his attempts to buy Twitter are the result of conversations with Donald Trump.

The denial comes after widespread speculation that the the former president’s ban from the platform is part of the reason that Mr Musk wants to control it.

Mr Musk was specifically responding to a report from the New York Post, which claimed that Mr Trump had “quietly encouraged” him to buy the company. It cited the chief executive of Truth Social, the much smaller social network on which Mr Trump now posts following his ban.

In a Twitter reply, Mr Musk not only rejected the report but said that he had not spoken with Mr Trump about the takeover.

While he did not explicitly deny that the former president could be allowed back onto the platform after the takeover, he did draw attention to the fact that he has committed to continue posting only on Truth Social.

“This is false,” Mr Musk wrote. “I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Elon Musk denies Twitter takeover is to do with Donald Trump