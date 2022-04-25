Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn

The Twitter board has agreed to sell the company to Elon Musk in a $44bn deal.

Musk, who is the world’s richest man with a net worth of $266.8bn according to Forbes, put in a bid to buy the social media site for $43bn on 14 April.

The offer was initially rebuffed by Twitter, but after Musk confirmed a funding package, the takeover was announced on Monday (25 April).

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” Musk tweeted.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.