Ellis Genge: England prop ruled out of Australia clash after positive Covid test

England‘s autumn continues to be disrupted by Covid after Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after returning a positive test.

Genge is the second loosehead prop to be forced into self-isolation after Joe Marler was also forced to miss the Cook Cup clash at Twickenham.

“Genge returned a positive PCR result this morning (Friday) from a test taken yesterday. He immediately went into isolation,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.

“No other positive test results were received among players or staff. The group has undergone an additional round of LFT and PCR testing today.

“The squad have trained this morning at Twickenham Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s match.”

