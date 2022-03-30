Elliot Page’s The Umbrella Academy character to come out as trans in season three

Elliot Page has revealed that his character on the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy will come out as transgender in season three.

Page, a transgender actor who came out publicly back in December 2020, played Vanya Hargreeves, who was written for the first two seasons (released in 2019 and 2020) as a cisgender woman.

Though it was initially reported that there were no plans for Page’s character to be re-written as trans, the actor announced on Twitter on Tuesday (29 March) that his character will come out next season and be known henceforth as Viktor.

Sharing an image of himself in The Umbrella Academy’s forthcoming third season, Page wrote: “Meet Viktor Hargreeves.”

Netflix then shared the tweet alongside the caption: “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

The Umbrella Academy focuses on an adoptive family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy.

As well as Page, the series also stars Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Season two of the show saw the team travel back in time to 1963, altering the timeline.

Netflix has revealed that the third season will see them spar with, and eventually be forced to team up with, the alternate timeline superhero group known as the Sparrow Academy.

“Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives?” reads the official Netflix logline. “Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

The series returns to Netflix on 22 June 2022.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Elliot Page’s The Umbrella Academy character to come out as trans in season three