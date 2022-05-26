Ellen DeGeneres fights back tears as she walks out for final show after 19 years

Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears as she walked on stage to host her show for the final time.

The star has been a regular on American television since 2003, but her long-running series will come to an end on Thursday (26 May) after 19 seasons and more than 3,200 episodes.

In a teaser clip for her final bow, Ellen emerges to a cheering audience, which includes her wife Portia de Rossi and brother Vance DeGeneres in the front row.

